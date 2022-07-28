Video shows motorcyclist stuck in floodwaters rescued moments before disaster

A torrent of heavy rain in India has flooded roads and small bridges, making many impassable. But there are still drivers who dare to make it through, often risking their lives.

Copied

A motorcyclist stranded on a bridge was almost swept away by intense flood waters before being rescued by police in Telangana, India, July 26.

A motorcyclist in India likely learned his lesson about trying to cross flooded roadways when he found himself trapped halfway across a completely flooded bridge in the southern part of the country.

Intense footage from Tuesday shows the frightened man sitting on his bike and desperately grabbing onto the railings of the bridge, which looks more like a river than a roadway, with flowing water gushing from a swollen waterway over the bridge.

Just feet away from the edge of the railing, the motorcyclist desperately clings to the railing amid a churning waterfall, formed by the sheer intensity of the water flooding over the bridge. Moments before he likely would have been washed away, a police-led rescue team carefully pulls up in a truck and yanks the stranded motorcyclist into their much sturdier vehicle.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

• Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

The brave rescue team and the stranded biker all made it to dry land safely, as did the motorcycle. Remarkably, the rescuers saved the vehicle, even though the driver had tried to cross the bridge against the advice of traffic police, which had been positioned at both ends of the bridge to prevent people from making the dangerous journey across the floodwaters.

The ongoing monsoon season has wreaked havoc across portions of India and the Middle East. Heavy rainfall has flooded entire towns and triggered mudslides.

Weather safety experts at AccuWeather warn that it is extremely dangerous for motorists to attempt to cross flooded roadways, even roadways that appear still safe to cross.

Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into dangerous floodwaters, according to the National Weather Service. It takes just 2 feet of moving water to carry away most vehicles and 6 inches to knock most people off their feet.

If your vehicle ends up in flooded water, you should stay calm, turn on your hazard lights, climb out of your windows and try to get to higher ground, if possible. Even if water levels appear to go back down, experts say that you should not return to your car.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.