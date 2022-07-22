Video shows 'smokenado' whirling through out-of-control Texas wildfire

Strong winds and destructive fires made for a terrifying combination in the mountains of the Lone Star State. Meanwhile, officials in Dallas marked a grim milestone amid the ongoing heat and streak of dry weather.

This fire whirl was seen in Somervell County, Texas, on July 18, as firefighters worked to suppress the Chalk Mountain Fire.

Near the town of Glen Rose, Texas, about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth, firefighters and volunteers have worked tirelessly since Monday to contain the Chalk Mountain fire. As the smoke billowed into the air this week and met with strong winds, it swirled around in a "smokenado" -- or smoke tornado -- which was captured on video.

As of Thursday, the fire was just 10 percent contained, according to the interagency fire management system Inciweb. More than 15 homes were destroyed, local news station FOX4 reported, and at least five were damaged. After tripling in size in less than 24 hours, the fire scorched more than nine square miles of land and was declared a state emergency.

"It’s a new distinction on the fire as of last night. That allows Texas A&M Forest Service to bring in more resources and they’re able to pay other crews to come in from across the country," Cyndi Smith, with Erath County Emergency Management, told FOX4.

Many people and animals, mostly livestock, have been displaced and relocated to a nearby expo center-turned-emergency shelter, according to officials.

The Chalk Mountain fire is in Somervell County, in north-central Texas. One hundred percent of the county is in an exceptional drought. (U.S. Drought Monitor)

Twenty percent of Texas is experiencing exceptional drought -- the most extreme category of drought -- according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The entire area of Somervell County, where the fire is burning, is under exceptional drought conditions.

So far this July, the Fort Worth area is a staggering 6.5 degrees Fahrenheit above its monthly average temperature, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.

"As of July 21, the high temperature in Fort Worth has topped out at or above 100 degrees in all but four days of the month: July 1-2 and July 15-16," Gilbert said. "The city does typically report high temperatures in the middle 90s at this time of year, but the level to which temperatures have exceeded this amount is concerning."

Dallas, Texas, has gone almost 50 days straight without any measurable rainfall, the seventh-longest stretch on record.

On Thursday, Dallas reported its first heat-related death of the year, according to a press release from Dallas County Health and Human Services. Health officials said the victim was a 66-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

"We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS. "We are experiencing extreme heat this season, and this again reminds us how important it is to take every possible precaution. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat."

The daily highs in Dallas have been in the triple digits for almost three straight weeks; there hasn't been a below-90 day since June 4. On top of that, the city is nearing 50 consecutive days without measurable rainfall.

