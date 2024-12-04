Trapped chihuahua saved from Texas bayou after trying to swim away from rescuer

“I guess some people have cats in trees, and we have Chihuahuas in the bayou,” the dog's rescuer told local news outlets.

Copied

(Photo credit: Houston Botanic Garden/Facebook)

A Chihuahua that resisted being rescued from a Texas bayou by firefighters on Friday is safely back with her owners after a week on the run.

The Chihuahua, named Burbie, was spotted on Friday on a support beam for a pedestrian bridge over the Sims Bayou channel at the Houston Botanic Garden. A passerby alerted staff, who called the Houston Fire Department. The fire department sent its swift water rescue team, which deployed a swimmer out to the bridge to retrieve the dog. James Boyd told KHOU 11 that he is a seven-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department’s rescue team but it was his first time saving an animal.

“We made the decision that it would probably be best to just put a swimmer in the water, and so being the rookie on the truck that day, I volunteered for it,” Boyd said. “I guess some people have cats in trees, and we have Chihuahuas in the bayou,” Boyd.

(Photo credit: Houston Botanic Garden/Facebook)

Burbie was not inclined to be rescued, however, according to video. She barked and lunged at Boyd before jumping in the water to swim away. She was soon retrieved and brought to shore.

"We love knowing that everyone and everything in and around the Garden is in good hands with these trained community helpers on the job," Houston Botanic Garden wrote alongside photos on Facebook, thanking the fire department.

After KHOU 11 posted a news story about the rescue, Burbie's owner's son contacted the news outlet hoping to be connected to the dog's rescuers.

Judy Hausler, who works as an independent animal rescuer and transporter, was at Sims Bayou when Burbie was rescued and took her in overnight. She was able to reach Burbie's owners on Saturday, according to KHOU 11.

"She was emotional here, because when they jumped out of the car and I had her in my arms, wrapped in this blanket I let her keep, they were all crying," Hausler told the outlet of the emotional reunion. The family said Burbie had been missing since Monday, when she ran out the door. She had never run away before, and wasn't wearing a collar when she got loose.

"We are very grateful for the efforts of the first responders and of everyone involved to help us bring our baby home," one of the owners told the outlet. "I don't think that there's anything that we could possibly do to repay the efforts of those involved, but I will say that I am very grateful."

Hausler said she will be assisting the family in getting Burbie microchipped, in case she ever gets loose again.

"I'm going to make sure it gets put in because I'm going to be down there when they go, and I told her I'd help her," Hausler said.

Reporting by TMX