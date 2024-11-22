Gus the emperor penguin returned to the wild after Australian rescue and recovery

After spending 20 days recuperating under the care of local wildlife experts, Gus was returned to the ocean.

(Photo credit: Parks and Wildlife Service, Western Australia/Facebook)

In a heartwarming conclusion to an extraordinary journey, Gus the emperor penguin has been released back into the wild off the southern coast of Western Australia. After spending 20 days recuperating under the care of local wildlife experts, Gus was returned to the ocean from a Parks and Wildlife Service vessel, with hopes that he will find his way back to his Antarctic home.

Gus's incredible story began when he was first spotted on Nov. 1 by surfer Aaron Fowler near Denmark, approximately 250 miles south of Perth. Initially mistaken for a large sea bird, Gus amazed onlookers as he waddled onto the shore. "There was this big bird in the water, and we thought it was another sea bird, but then it kept coming closer to the shore -- and it was way too big -- and it just stood up and waddled right over to us," Fowler recounted to the Albany Advertiser. Fowler speculated that the penguin, showing unusual comfort around humans, might have mistaken the surfers in their wetsuits for fellow penguins.

In this photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, a male emperor penguin dubbed Gus, stands on a beach near Denmark, Australia, on Nov. 1, 2024, thousands of kilometers from its normal habitat on Antarctica. (Photo credit: DBCA via AP)

In this undated photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, a male emperor penguin dubbed Gus, stands on a scale after being discovered on a beach near Denmark, Australia, on Nov. 1, 2024, thousands of kilometers from its normal habitat on Antarctica. (Photo credit: Miles Brotherson/DBCA via AP)

At the time of his discovery, Gus was severely malnourished, weighing only 51 pounds, far less than the typical 100-pound weight of an adult male emperor penguin. He was quickly taken into the care of Carol Biddulph, a registered wildlife rescuer with the Australian Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions. "Never in my wildest thoughts would I have thought I'd ever have an emperor penguin to care for," Biddulph told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "It's just amazing. It's such a privilege to be part of this bird's journey."

(Photo credit: Parks and Wildlife Service, Western Australia/Facebook)

(Photo credit: Parks and Wildlife Service, Western Australia/Facebook)

Under Biddulph's care, Gus gained nearly eight pounds and recovered his strength. On a Wednesday morning, the Parks and Wildlife Service ensured Gus's safe return to the wild, where he will hopefully navigate back to Antarctica, covering the extensive distances that emperor penguins are known for in their foraging trips.