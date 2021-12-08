Tense moments caught on camera as officers rescue pup from icy waters
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Dec. 8, 2021 5:01 PM EST
|
Updated Dec. 8, 2021 5:01 PM EST
Two members of Spain’s Guardia Civil jumped into icy water to rescue a dog stuck in the middle of a reservoir in Badaguas, Spain, on Dec. 7.
Two members of the Spanish Civil Guard broke through icy waters on Tuesday to rescue a dog stranded in a reservoir in eastern Spain.
A video released by the Civil Guard, one of the two national police forces in Spain, showed the two officers stripping to their waists before wading into a nearly frozen reservoir near the Pyrenees town of Badaguás in eastern Spain.
Earlier that morning, the owner had gone out on a walk with her dog, only for her pet to wander away from her and onto the nearly frozen lake. While the sheet of ice was mostly thick, the dog had stepped onto a weaker point and fallen through, finding itself trapped by the rest of the ice a little more than 30 feet out from shore. While awaiting rescue, it had started circling the hole in the ice, searching for a way out of the frigid water.
After the owner had tried unsuccessfully to rescue her pet on her own, she called the Civil Guard around 11 a.m. local time, Heraldo, a local news source, had reported. The guard dispatched two officers from the Canfranc patrol who were in the area.
The clip shows the first officer hauling a large tree branch into the water, breaking up the ice in front of him to clear a path. The water was deep and the dog had been growing tired in its laps, but when the last of the ice was cleared, it swam toward the officer. The second guard had also waded into the water at this point, staying farther back to help pick the dog up and bring it to shore.
While tired and nervous after the rescue, the dog made back into the arms of its awaiting owner.
