The owner went into the water but had to return due to the cold temperature and distance from shore, police said.
(Photo credit: Wellesley Police Dept./Facebook)
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Massachusetts used a drone and a pair of borrowed boats to rescue a dog who chased some geese out into a lake and became stranded.
The Wellesley Police Department said officers responded alongside the Wellesley Fire Department after a dog was reported stranded in a local lake.
"The dog had gotten away from the owner to chase geese and began to struggle while swimming," police said in a video posted to social media. "The owner went into the water but had to return due to the cold temperature and distance from shore."
Police used a drone to track the canine's movements and the dog was rescued with the use of two Wellesley College boats.
The dog and its owner were uninjured.
