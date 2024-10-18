Suspects wanted: Las Vegas police release footage of dog abandonment leading to fatal heatstroke

(Photo credit: Vegas Pet Rescue Project VPRP)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest they said are connected to the death of Reba, the English Bulldog found inside a sealed plastic tub in 110-degree heat in July.

Months after saying they "exhausted all leads" in the animal cruelty case, police have released surveillance footage of a male and female suspect ditching the plastic tub next to a dumpster.

Las Vegas police responded to a call on July 25 near Boulevard Mall after two people heard scratching noises and began searching for the source. They found Reba, an English bulldog, trapped in a taped-up plastic tote filled with urine, feces and vomit.

(Photo credit: Vegas Pet Rescue Project VPRP)

The people who found her rushed Reba to a nearby business and hosed her off to try to lower her temperature. Temperatures in Las Vegas had reached 114 degrees earlier that day.

Despite constant care at an emergency veterinary hospital, the dog died two days later after suffering cardiac arrest stemming from heatstroke, Vegas Pet Rescue Project reported. A necropsy was done, and the rescue group says there didn't appear to be any other health issues with Reba.

(Photo credit: Vegas Pet Rescue Project VPRP)

The surveillance video released last Wednesday shows a male and female suspect in a white sedan parking in an empty lot where Reba was later found inside the tote. Police have so far been unable to identify the individuals in the video.

Lindsey Pinapfel, a volunteer with Vegas Pet Rescue Project said the video is a major move forward in the investigation.

Police are searching for persons of interest connected to the death of Reba, the English Bulldog found inside a sealed plastic tub in 110-degree heat in July. (Photo credit: LVMPD)

“We are relieved,” Pinapfel said. “Because this is a step in the right direction.”

“There are two people,” Pinapfel added. “Which means there are more chances that people actually know who these individuals are.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

You can contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detail with information at (702) 828-3364 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.