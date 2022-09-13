Scorching heat sets new monthly record in France as new wildfires erupt

Stifling heat has made it feel like the middle of summer across parts of Western Europe this September, particularly in areas of southwestern France. Temperatures soared above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) on Monday in France, breaking monthly temperature records at numerous locations and setting a new all-time September record.

Cities across the Aquitaine region of France, such as Mont-De-Marsan, recorded high temperatures on Monday as high as 102.4 F (39.1 C), beating the previous September monthly records by a whopping 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2.0 degrees Celsius). Meteo France released a list of the warmest places on Monday, which included the southwestern France cities of Mont-de-Marsan, Dax, Pau and Sauternes.

The heat has been building northward from areas of northern Africa, including Algeria and Tunisia, AccuWeather forecasters say. The surge in warmth is expected to ease across France through the remainder of this week.

Observational data from Pissos, France, shows that the temperature climbed to a sweltering 104.36 F (40.2 C) on Monday, Sept. 12. Meteo France confirmed this temperature as a new record for the highest temperature observed in France during September. The previous record was set in Ajaccio in 1975 when the town reached 104.0 F (40.0 C).

Other notable hot spots early this week included parts of the Middle East, where numerous locations in Kuwait, Iran and Iraq soared above 116 F (47 C), roughly 10-12 F (5-7 C) higher than conditions in France.

🌡️ 🔴NOUVEAU #RECORD MENSUEL NATIONAL 🇫🇷

* Homologué *



➡️40.2°C à Pissos (40) le 12/09

battant les 40.0°C à Ajaccio le 17/09/1975 (Sirocco)

👉https://t.co/b3p6JCxfLq https://t.co/5lrfOU1g8A — Météo-France (@meteofrance) September 15, 2022

Other parts of southwestern France broke all-time record highs earlier this year. Temperatures in Biarritz, France, climbed to 109 F (42.9 C) on June 17, breaking the city's previous record high of 105 F (40.6 C) from August of 2003.

Over the last week, many locations in the Aquitaine region in southwestern France have received little in the way of rainfall. Dax and Pau, France, have observed between 0.15 and 0.40 of an inch (4 and 10 mm) since last week. Regions to the north have received slightly higher amounts of rain from thunderstorms that erupted, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

While temperatures of this magnitude could allow locals and tourists alike to enjoy area beaches and bodies of water into early autumn, the dry weather and uptick in heat are not boding well for the wildfire threat.

Drought conditions have run rampant across Western Europe this summer, bringing rivers and lakes to all-time lowest levels in some regions. The Loire River, the longest river in France, had so little water in August that residents could wade from one bank to the other. Repercussions from dry soils and river banks are adding up to be the worst many have seen in decades.

Flames broke out on Monday in the Gironde region of France, resulting in the evacuation of at least 1,340 residents. According to a report from The Associated Press, four homes were destroyed by the blaze as it burned over 3,200 acres of land.

🔥🌲#FeuDeForêt à Saumos (33) : 75 sapeurs-sauveteurs de l’@uiisc1 sont arrivés cette nuit en appui des plus de 700 sapeurs-pompiers mobilisés.

4 #Canadair, 2 #Dash, 1 #Beech & 1 hélicoptère bombardier d’eau sont également engagés en renfort.



⚠️Suivez les consignes des autorités pic.twitter.com/zedwoBO7BQ — Sécurité Civile (@SecCivileFrance) September 13, 2022

AccuWeather forecasters say that an uptick in winds across the region may have played a role in spreading the flames. Roughly 350 firefighters were deployed overnight Monday to gain control of the fire fueled by wind gusts ranging between 30 and 40 mph (48 and 65 km/h).

Firefighters gained control of the wildfires that spread across the Gironde region as of early Thursday morning, reported The Associated Press.

It is estimated that over 148,200 acres of land have been engulfed so far this year by wildfires in France.

Sunflowers fields are completely dry in the Kochersberg near Strasbourg eastern France, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Experts are cautioning residents that the intense heat recorded over the summer months and the dry weather may also impact the availability of food and cause prices to rise. Farmers say the vegetable crop production this year has been badly hurt by the lack of water, resulting in lower harvest numbers and a lower quality of what was harvested.

Some rainfall is expected to reach parts of France this week; however, most showers and thunderstorms will expand across northern and eastern regions but miss southwestern France. AccuWeather forecasters say there is a chance for precipitation in southwestern France on Friday, but rainfall amounts may be meager.

