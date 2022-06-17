Locations in southwest France break all-time June records as heat wave bakes Western Europe
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 17, 2022 12:43 PM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 18, 2022 1:27 PM EDT
France’s national railway company is limiting speeds in the southwest of the country during a heat wave. The high temperatures can cause expansion in the rails and overhead lines.
An ongoing heat wave in Western Europe -- the most intense of its kind this early in the year -- has caused significant disruptions to events and travel and prompted dire messages from public officials.
On Saturday, the southwest coastal town of Biarritz, France, broke its absolute heat record when the temperature climbed to a sweltering 109 F (42.9 C). The previous record was set in August of 2003 when the town observed a daytime high of 105 F (40.6 C).
"Everyone now faces a health risk," French official Fabienne Buccio said in a radio interview.
Hot air from northern Africa has been surging northward throughout the week, first gripping Spain before reaching France and the United Kingdom by Friday.
France's meteorological service, Météo-France, issued heat alerts for approximately two-thirds of the country at the end of the week, describing the heat wave as one of "unprecedented precocity."
A look at the heat searing Western Europe on Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022. (AccuWeather)
Schoolchildren living in western portions of the country where the most extreme heat alerts are in effect were allowed to stay home on Friday as a precaution, according to The Associated Press (AP).
The commune of Saint-Jean-de-Minervois in southeastern France recorded a temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, June 16, marking the earliest such temperature reading in the country's history, excluding the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, according to Météo-France.
That mark was easily eclipsed on Friday as Villevieille, France, topped out at 107 F (41.6 C) a higher temperature than what Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on the planet, soared to on Friday. Temperatures in Death Valley on Friday reached 105 F.
France's national railway company, SNCF, limited train speeds in southwestern portions of the country as a result of the heat, as high temperatures can negatively impact rails and overhead lines.
Outdoor events in the Gironde department of southwestern France have been canceled until the worst of the heat has passed, and all indoor events in non-air-conditioned buildings, excluding weddings, have been banned, the BBC reported. A mere 5% of French homes are air-conditioned.
On Friday, Paris recorded its highest temperature of the year so far at 93 F (34 C). However, Mother Nature cranked up the heat another notch at the beginning of the weekend.
Paris came close to breaking its all-time record high temperature for June on Saturday with afternoon temperatures climbing to 97 F (36 C). The current record in Paris stands at 99.7 F (37.6 C) from June 26, 1947.
By midday Saturday, 11 departments across southwestern France were on red level alert, while 58 departments across France were on an orange level alert. On Saturday morning, as many as 14 departments were on red level alert for the intense heat.
As the heat wave persists, experts urge residents and visitors to take necessary precautions to lessen the risk of heat-related illnesses. Drinking plenty of water and/or sports beverages, limiting strenuous activities and spending as much time as possible in the shade or in air-conditioned buildings can mitigate this risk.
High-energy appliances should be used in the early morning and evening hours to lessen the strain on the power grid amid a time when cooling demands will be pushed to the limits, experts say. According to the BBC, the increase in electricity demand has forced France's main power provider, RTE, to import electricity from neighboring countries.
Forecasters say heat relief is on the horizon, but that it will come at the expense of severe thunderstorms across portions of France and Germany.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"As a cold front hits the hot air, any thunderstorms that do develop could become severe by later Sunday afternoon and Sunday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tony Zartman said. "The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail and some downpours that can lead to flash flooding, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out."
The ongoing heat in Western Europe adds to a growing list of regions around the world that have endured extreme temperatures in recent weeks.
Earlier in June, extraordinary heat sent temperatures to nearly 130 F (54 C) in the Middle East. In the United States, temperatures soared into the triple digits from Texas to Chicago this week, while one man died in Death Valley, California, in record-breaking heat. Forecasters expect another wave of sizzling conditions to grip the central part of the United States by early next week.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Locations in southwest France break all-time June records as heat wave bakes Western Europe
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 17, 2022 12:43 PM EDT | Updated Jun. 18, 2022 1:27 PM EDT
France’s national railway company is limiting speeds in the southwest of the country during a heat wave. The high temperatures can cause expansion in the rails and overhead lines.
An ongoing heat wave in Western Europe -- the most intense of its kind this early in the year -- has caused significant disruptions to events and travel and prompted dire messages from public officials.
On Saturday, the southwest coastal town of Biarritz, France, broke its absolute heat record when the temperature climbed to a sweltering 109 F (42.9 C). The previous record was set in August of 2003 when the town observed a daytime high of 105 F (40.6 C).
"Everyone now faces a health risk," French official Fabienne Buccio said in a radio interview.
Hot air from northern Africa has been surging northward throughout the week, first gripping Spain before reaching France and the United Kingdom by Friday.
France's meteorological service, Météo-France, issued heat alerts for approximately two-thirds of the country at the end of the week, describing the heat wave as one of "unprecedented precocity."
A look at the heat searing Western Europe on Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022. (AccuWeather)
Schoolchildren living in western portions of the country where the most extreme heat alerts are in effect were allowed to stay home on Friday as a precaution, according to The Associated Press (AP).
The commune of Saint-Jean-de-Minervois in southeastern France recorded a temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, June 16, marking the earliest such temperature reading in the country's history, excluding the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, according to Météo-France.
That mark was easily eclipsed on Friday as Villevieille, France, topped out at 107 F (41.6 C) a higher temperature than what Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on the planet, soared to on Friday. Temperatures in Death Valley on Friday reached 105 F.
France's national railway company, SNCF, limited train speeds in southwestern portions of the country as a result of the heat, as high temperatures can negatively impact rails and overhead lines.
Outdoor events in the Gironde department of southwestern France have been canceled until the worst of the heat has passed, and all indoor events in non-air-conditioned buildings, excluding weddings, have been banned, the BBC reported. A mere 5% of French homes are air-conditioned.
On Friday, Paris recorded its highest temperature of the year so far at 93 F (34 C). However, Mother Nature cranked up the heat another notch at the beginning of the weekend.
Paris came close to breaking its all-time record high temperature for June on Saturday with afternoon temperatures climbing to 97 F (36 C). The current record in Paris stands at 99.7 F (37.6 C) from June 26, 1947.
By midday Saturday, 11 departments across southwestern France were on red level alert, while 58 departments across France were on an orange level alert. On Saturday morning, as many as 14 departments were on red level alert for the intense heat.
As the heat wave persists, experts urge residents and visitors to take necessary precautions to lessen the risk of heat-related illnesses. Drinking plenty of water and/or sports beverages, limiting strenuous activities and spending as much time as possible in the shade or in air-conditioned buildings can mitigate this risk.
High-energy appliances should be used in the early morning and evening hours to lessen the strain on the power grid amid a time when cooling demands will be pushed to the limits, experts say. According to the BBC, the increase in electricity demand has forced France's main power provider, RTE, to import electricity from neighboring countries.
Forecasters say heat relief is on the horizon, but that it will come at the expense of severe thunderstorms across portions of France and Germany.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
"As a cold front hits the hot air, any thunderstorms that do develop could become severe by later Sunday afternoon and Sunday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tony Zartman said. "The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail and some downpours that can lead to flash flooding, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out."
The ongoing heat in Western Europe adds to a growing list of regions around the world that have endured extreme temperatures in recent weeks.
Earlier in June, extraordinary heat sent temperatures to nearly 130 F (54 C) in the Middle East. In the United States, temperatures soared into the triple digits from Texas to Chicago this week, while one man died in Death Valley, California, in record-breaking heat. Forecasters expect another wave of sizzling conditions to grip the central part of the United States by early next week.
See also:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo