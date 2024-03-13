Sand dunes that cost $600,000 demolished by weekend storm

The project, which began after beach erosion in January, was completed just before the storm last weekend.

Copied

Residents spent $600,000 to dump a 16,000-ton sand dune in front of their beachfront homes in Salisbury Beach, Massachusetts, before a storm washed most of it away.

After residents spent $600,000 to have tons of sand pushed in front of their oceanfront homes this winter, a storm this past weekend washed half of the sand away, according to The Boston Globe.

The costly project, which involved 16,000 tons of sand for 150 homeowners, began after severe beach erosion and flooding from several storms earlier this winter and concluded last week just before the new storm began. The project's demise has left residents wondering if a long-term solution exists. CBS News says that state regulations prohibit a stone or concrete sea wall solution at that beach.

The project began after severe beach erosion and flooding from several storms earlier this winter caused damage on the coast.