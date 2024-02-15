Kid Rock’s house one of several at risk as ocean eats away Florida coast

Multimillion dollar houses in Jupiter, Florida, are on the brink of succumbing to severe erosion as a stormy winter fuels pounding waves along the coast.

A drone recorded recent erosion in Jupiter Inlet Colony, Florida, spanning from Jan. 29 to Feb. 10. Backyards are damaged, dunes erased, and waves are threatening homes.

Incredible video emerged this week showing severe erosion of homes in Jupiter Inlet Colony in Jupiter, Florida, north of Palm Beach. About 70% of the county's 47 miles of coastline is considered "critically eroded," according to Palm Beach Country's Department of Environmental Resources Management.

Properties threatened include homes belonging to musician and singer Kid Rock and Conair heiress Babe Rizzuto, according to the Palm Beach Post. Rock's house, valued at $5.6 million, is seen in the video with a checkerboard tile patio. Rizzuto's house is three homes to the left, featuring a triangular pool, and is currently for sale for $22 million.

The property at the home of Kid Rock has sustained damage due to erosion this winter in Jupiter Inlet Colony, Florida (Stephen Ippolito via Storyful)

While El Niño does contribute to stormier weather across Florida during winter, a particular weather pattern emerged in January that can likely be assigned the most blame for this erosion, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said.

"Two high-pressure areas moved off the Carolina coast during the latter part of the month, both responsible for the cold outbreak in the middle of January," Pastelok explained. "This caused persistent, stronger-than-average winds from the east to continually pound the Jupiter area with high waves and coastal erosion for more than 10 days."