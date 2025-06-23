Records fall across East as heat wave continues

Several cities saw their warmest nights on record, while others broke the record highs for the date. The unusually early heat wave continues this week.

The Midwest and Northeast will begin the week with a dangerous heat wave. AccuWeather’s Jon Porter urges residents to practice caution and stay hydrated to avoid heat-related health problems.

As an early and potent heat wave cooks the East, weather records are melting away. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are surpassing the 100-degree mark, air conditioners are on full blast, and cities are opening cooling centers to help people cope with the record-challenging heat.

Sunday's records

On Sunday, three stations broke the high temperature records for the day. Alpena, Michigan, hit 97 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous record of 93 set in 1975. In Valley, Nebraska, the mercury pushed up to 94 degrees, breaking the old record of 91 from 2023. And in Marquette, Michigan, the old record of 90 degrees, on this date in 1995, was smashed by a reading of 93.

But it's not just daily record highs. Records for warm nights are also being broken at breakneck speed. Saturday night tied the all-time high minimum historical record for Green Bay, Wisconsin, at 79 degrees, previously achieved in July 4, 1897, and July 30, 1916. Wausau, Wisconsin, didn't cool below 78 degrees, which had previously only happened on July 4, 1999. The fact that these records were previously recorded in July is an indicator of how early this severe heat wave is.

Record warm nights for June were also set at La Crosse, Wisconsin, (80 degrees) and Mason City, Iowa, at 77 Saturday night.

Out of any weather falalities, heat-related has the highest numbers in the United States. Here are tips when you are overheating.

The forecast: Worst of heat still to come

AccuWeather is forecasting 99 degrees forecast at New York City's JFK Airport Monday and Tuesday, which would beat their records of 96 set in 1888 for both days. If the thermometer ticks up to 100 degrees, it would be the first time the city has reached the century mark in nearly 13 years. The same is true for Philadelphia, where AccuWeather is forecasting 99 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

All told, the National Weather Service's forecasts indicate that over 160 daily high temperature records are threatened this week in the East, with an additional 199 record low minimums under threat. This list includes only stations with at least 30 years of historical records.

The oldest daily records challenged this week — another indicator of how unusual this heat wave will be — are from the 1800s. This includes Lansing, Michigan (96 on June 23, 1864), Trenton, New Jersey (97 on June 23, 1894), and Concord, New Hampshire (96 on June 24, 1870).

This story will continue to be updated with new records as the heat continues this week.