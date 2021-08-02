Temperatures challenge all-time records in Europe as wildfires rage in Turkey
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Aug. 2, 2021 11:38 AM EDT
Relief from intense and record-setting heat in southeastern Europe is still days away, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn the prolonged warmth will continue to fuel dangerous wildfires across parts of the parched continent.
Fires have scorched large portions of southwestern Turkey during the end of July and the start of August. At least eight people have been killed by the flames while many others have suffered injuries, according to Reuters.
Among the dead are two firefighters that were killed on Saturday, CNN reported, citing Turkey's Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.
Over 100 fires across Turkey during the past week have already been contained, though a number of fires in southwestern parts of the country remain out of control.
One of the fires burned near the popular resort community of Bodrum, which led to the evacuation of over 1,000 people by boat as the flames neared the coast.
A satellite image of the eastern Mediterranean Sea from Friday, July 30, 2021, shows smoke from wildfires across southwestern Turkey. (Photo/NASA/WORLDVIEW)
Fires have also charred parts of southern Italy, Greece and Cyprus as intense heat and dry conditions remain in place across the region.
The setup that led to the intense heat across southeastern Europe included a strong area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere that has remained over the Balkans, allowing a heat dome to form, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.
Much of eastern Europe had temperatures average 5-10 degrees F (3-6 degrees C) above normal for the month of July. During this time, parts of southern Greece and southwest Turkey reported no rainfall.
"A deficit in rainfall from dry weather earlier in the summer exacerbated the temperatures further as the dry surface heated up much more easily than what moist soil would," Smithmyer said.
The peak of the heat is expected to occur on Monday and Tuesday. During this time, high temperatures across the interior of northern Greece could challenge the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Europe.
The current record for continental Europe stands at 118.4 F (48 C); that temperature record was set in Athens on July 10, 1997, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
The high temperature in Trikala can approach 117 F (47 C) on Monday. While highs on Tuesday may be slightly less extreme, it will still be dangerously hot to be outdoors for extended periods of time.
"Conditions look to remain very hot for much of the week, and will continue to rival record high temperatures," said Smithmyer. A break from the intense heat won't occur until late this week and into the weekend, she added.
The storm bringing the relief in temperatures will also bring much-needed showers and thunderstorms to the central and northern Balkans.
Unfortunately, no significant rainfall is expected across Greece and southern Turkey through at least the end of the week and potentially through the middle of August. AccuWeather forecasters say this will keep the wildfire threat very high and can lead to additional rapidly spreading and large fires.
"Conditions for the second half of August may still remain hot and above normal, but patterns hint towards slightly above-normal temperatures rather than the extreme heat being experienced currently," said Smithmyer.
