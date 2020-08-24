Weather News
The storm rapidly intensified overnight Wednesday, and is expected to grow stronger prior to making landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday morning.
Potentially hundreds killed as flooding strikes northern Afghanistan
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 26, 2020 4:21 AM
An intense thunder storm passed over North East, Maryland, on Aug. 25.
Flash floods struck the town of Charikar in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday night. Charikar is in Parwan province and is located just to the north of Kabul, the capitol city of the country.
On Wednesday, Safiullah Warasta, head of Parwan's public health department, said that so far 70 have officially died and over 100 others have been injured, according to reporting from TOLO News.
However, there are some reports of hundreds killed and most of the city destroyed.
Afghans rescue people after heavy flooding in an area in the Parwan province, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Heavy flooding in northern Afghanistan has killed dozens of people and injured scores of others, officials said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
The flooding was reported to have struck during the middle of the night on Tuesday.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman said, "An upper-level disturbance, along with a surge of monsoonal moisture led to heavy rainfall across the mountainous area."
He adds, "This caused excessive runoff from the surrounding mountains which brought water, mud and rocks sweeping through the town."
Soldiers and locals search for victims in a mudslide following heavy flooding in the Parwan province, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Heavy flooding in northern Afghanistan has killed and injured dozens of people officials said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Zartman expects more scattered thunderstorms to develop across the region, which may bring about additional flooding concerns through tonight.
By the end of the week and into the weekend, however, moisture is expected to withdraw which should lessen the intensity of any lingering rainfall.