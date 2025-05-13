Possible anchoring failure leaves 3 climbers dead in Washington state

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office personnel and search volunteers responded to a climbing accident in the area of North Early Winters Spire. (Photo credit: From Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — Three people died and one other person was able to free themself during a climbing accident in Washington state, authorities said Monday.

Authorities responded to the scene Sunday as the victims had fallen “while descending a steep gully” in the North Cascades, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said they believe a part of their anchoring system failed.

“Three individuals were confirmed deceased at the accident site. The fourth member of the party self-extricated and contacted law enforcement,” the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said of the four climbers from Renton.

Those killed were ages 36, 47 and 63, according to the office.

“The presumed cause of the accident is an anchor failure while rappelling, with more investigation still ongoing,” the sheriff’s office added.

The climbers were in the area of North Early Winters Spire when the accident occurred, authorities said. The site is about 16 miles west of Mazama.

