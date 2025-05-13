Texas energy demand to surge as temperatures surpass 100 degrees

Record-setting heat will bake Texas through midweek, making it feel like the middle of summer and causing energy bills to spike.

A dangerous spell of summer heat is about to roast Texas, making it feel like the dog days of summer through midweek.

High temperatures are forecast to exceed the 100-degree mark in Dallas, San Antonio and Austin Wednesday afternoon, enough to shatter daily records in each city by several degrees. Heat of this magnitude is even a few degrees above the historical average for the hottest time of the year.

It may feel even hotter outside with the strong sunlight and humidity, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures a few degrees higher than the actual air temperatures.

In mid-May, temperatures in the 80s are more common across Texas.

Energy demand to surge amid building heat

The summerlike heat will cause the energy demand across Texas to approach record territory.

ERCOT provides power to most of the state and is anticipating an energy demand of nearly 84,000 megawatts Wednesday afternoon. This would be just shy of the all-time energy demand of more than 85,500 megawatts set during the summer of 2023.

The company is not anticipating any significant issues, however, and is expected to have an energy capacity of over 108,000 megawatts.

This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo shows power lines in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

The energy demand is expected to fall below 80,000 megawatts Thursday and Friday, according to ERCOT, as temperatures retreat after reaching peak levels Wednesday afternoon.

Heat could become dangerous, deadly

Heat is the deadliest type of weather in the United States, accounting for more fatalities than tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding and lightning combined. In 2023, there were 555 heat-related fatalities across the country, according to NOAA.

Officials are opening cooling centers across Texas this week to provide relief from the extreme weather to those who need a place to escape the high temperatures.

Last June, a couple living near Houston died in their home after their air conditioning unit broke. The couple had secured a loan to pay for repairs, but they passed away during a stretch of hot weather before a maintenance worker was able to fix their cooling system.

People are encouraged to check on their friends and family members living in Texas who are coping with the early summer like heat.