Texas great-grandparents die tragically at home amid Texas heat

Their daughter said the loss has been “devastating” to their family, and she is hoping her parent’s story will help to save the lives of others by warning that staying in homes without AC is like “staying inside an oven.”

Two great-grandparents were found dead inside their home in Baytown, Texas, on June 16. Their daughter and granddaughter share their thoughts on their deaths due to the extreme heat in the state.

The heat has been unrelenting in the southern United States this year with record-shattering temperatures that have had deadly consequences in Texas.

At least seven people have died due to the heat in Harris County, including Ramona and Monway Ison of Baytown, located about 25 miles east of Houston.

Last week would have been the couple's 52nd wedding anniversary.

The two great-grandparents lived with their dog in a mobile home, and just as the hottest part of the year was arriving on June 12, the air conditioning unit for their home failed. Houston-based news station KTRK reported that the couple needed to apply for a loan to pay for the repairs, but in the meantime, stayed in their home.

Neighbor Eddie Phillips told KTK that he offered the couple a portable air conditioning unit, and opened his home for them to stay until the repairs were made. "They wouldn't take it," Phillips said.

The neighborhood where Ramona and Monway Ison lived in Baytown, Texas. (KTRK)

The couple, who were high school sweethearts, were approved for a loan on June 15, and a technician was scheduled to come to their home on June 16 to make the repairs.

June 15 was the seventh consecutive day with a high temperature in the mid-90s. To make matters worse, the low temperature did not dip below 80 degrees for two days.

On Friday, June 16, neighbors noticed the couple did not come outside to walk their dog, part of their morning routine. The couple also wasn't answering their door, so police were called for a wellness check, according to KTRK.

A medical examiner declared the couple dead at the scene at the same time the air conditioning repair technician arrived.

"They were gathering their things to leave," said Roxana Floods, who is the couple's daughter. "The way that they were found, I think they decided that it was too hot and it was time to go and it was just too late."

Nearly two months have passed since the dreadful day, and Floods hopes that the story will help to save the lives of others who find themselves in a similar situation as her parents, noting that staying in a home without AC is like "staying inside an oven."

"Everybody that I talk to, I tell them to tell their parents, 'Don't be too proud to ask for help.'"

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths, according to NOAA.

"It's been devastating to our family. The heat, it's just not a joke," Floods told KTRK.

Around 168 people die every year due to heat in the U.S., according to the historical average. The second-leading cause of weather-related fatalities is flooding with around 89 deaths per year. In comparison, around 39 people die in the U.S. every year due to cold weather.

In 2022, Texas reported 53 heat-related deaths, accounting for 36% of the national total.

