Hiker dies after fall in Utah's Arches National Park

The Windows Section at the Arches National Park in Moab, Utah. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

A 77-year-old man from Germany died Tuesday after falling on a rugged trail in Utah’s Arches National Park, officials confirmed. The fatal incident occurred on the primitive section of the Windows Loop Trail, a remote area of the park known for steep terrain and minimal foot traffic.

The hiker, identified as Rudolf Peters of Haltern am See, Germany, was hiking alone when he fell. Bystanders discovered him and immediately began CPR while calling for help.

Rangers from Arches National Park responded to the scene, along with emergency crews from Grand County EMS, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Classic Air Medical. Despite their efforts, Peters was pronounced dead at the scene. The National Park Service and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

This is the latest in a string of fatalities and close calls on lesser-maintained trails throughout the western United States, where early-season hikers may underestimate the combination of rugged footing, elevation and changeable spring weather.

Last week, a couple fell to their deaths at Bryce Canyon in Utah. Authorities believe the couple crossed a safety railing before slipping from the edge. Snow and slick conditions may have played a role in the couple’s fall, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement following the incident in Arches National Park, park officials reminded visitors that uneven surfaces, sudden shifts in weather and preexisting health conditions can all increase the risk of serious injury or death—especially on remote routes that may not be well-marked or frequently traveled.

With travel to U.S. national parks already ramping up for summer, officials urge hikers to choose routes that match their physical abilities and to carry plenty of water, sun protection and a charged phone or GPS device. Weather in Utah’s canyon country can swing from cool mornings to intense heat in a matter of hours, and even short hikes can become dangerous in the wrong conditions.

Reporting by TMX