Cat that fell 380 feet with owners at Bryce Canyon is doing well

Authorities say the pair crossed a safety railing before falling from Inspiration Point. Snowy, slick conditions may have contributed.

Copied

Visitors look out from Upper Inspiration Point at Bryce National Park on April 29, 2025 in Bryce, Utah. The bodies of two people who fell to their deaths from Inspiration Point were recovered after being discovered by tourists on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

A cat that miraculously survived a 380-foot fall in Utah’s Bryce Canyon is now recovering at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, the largest no-kill shelter of its kind in the United States.

Named by the shelter, Mirage, was found near the site where Matthew Nannen, 45, and Bailee Crane, 58, both from Florida, tragically fell from Inspiration Point on April 22.

(Photo credit: Best Friends Animal Sanctuary)

(Photo credit: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Authorities believe the couple crossed a safety railing before slipping from the edge. Snow and slick conditions may have played a role in the couple’s fall, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Their bodies were later recovered by search and rescue crews with assistance from park rangers and the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau.

Mirage, found in a soft-sided pet carrier near the cliff’s edge, somehow survived the fall. Her unlikely survival has since captured hearts across the country.

(Photo credit: Best Friends Animal Sanctuary)

Bryce Canyon’s cliffs attract thousands of visitors every year. Park officials remind guests to stay behind safety barriers and be cautious of footing, especially when conditions are wet or icy.

Click here if you'd like to find out more about Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, including how to help their mission.