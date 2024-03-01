'Pip' watch for baby eagles underway on live feed

Eggs were laid January 25, January 28 and January 31. Pip watch began February 29th.

People are watching and waiting as a pair of bald eagle await the birth of three eaglets in Big Bear Valley, California.

Thousands across the United States are eager for eagles! Fans of a bald eagle couple in Big Bear, California, are excitedly awaiting the first cracks or holes to appear in eggs delicately perched in a nest high atop a tree overlooking Big Bear Lake.

Eagles, Jackie and Shadow, are caring for the three eggs, monitored by fans on camera thanks to a live feed offered by Friends of Big Bear Valley.

The camera and sound system are solar-powered and live stream 24/7. The nest is located on San Bernardino National Forest land. With the biggest storm of winter dumping over 100 inches on part of Sierra Nevada, Big Bear Valley and the eagles experienced some snow, but not as much.

A pip is a tiny hole or crack made by the chick from inside the egg indicating he or she is ready to emerge. The eggs were laid on Jan. 25, Jan. 28 and Jan. 31. 'Pip watch' began on Feb. 29, Friends of Big Bear Valley said on its website.

The hatching process may start at any time; parents Jackie and Shadow have co-incubated their three-egg clutch for over a month. (Courtesy: Friends of Big Bear Valley)

Historically, bald eagles only wintered in Big Bear Valley to find food like waterfowl and fish that aren't available in frozen lakes further north. Recently, a pair took up year-round residence. In 2022, Jackie and Shadow successfully hatched an eaglet, later named Spirit, in a contest held by Friends of Big Bear Valley.

In addition to the live webcam, to the delight of thousands of fans, the organization is sharing incredibly thorough and fascinating updates on the eagles' progress on its Facebook page.

In 2012 the “first in recorded history” bald eagle chick was hatched in Big Bear Valley. She was successfully raised to fledge. This nest has been in active use since the fall of 2013, Friends of Big Bear Valley reported. A nest cam was first installed in the area in 2015 to capture a different pair of eagles, Ricky and Lucy, who left the area the following year. The surrounding area is closed to the public during nesting season to protect the eagles—bald eagles have been known to abandon their nests when disturbed by humans.