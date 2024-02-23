Deer rescued after 12 days with its head stuck in plastic container

A deer seen wandering for at least 12 days with a plastic container stuck over its head in Vermillion County, Ind., was rescued Thursday morning. (Photo courtesy of the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Indiana deer seen wandering with a plastic container stuck over its head for at least 12 days was rescued Thursday morning.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the deer was first spotted with its head stuck in the container in the northern part of the county on Feb. 10, but authorities were unable to get close enough to help it.

The deer was located again Thursday morning and deputies noted the animal had managed to put a crack in the container large enough to allow it to eat and drink.

The deputies "were able to work together to corner the deer and safely remove the container from its head," the post said.