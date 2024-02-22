Horse nearly swallowed by Los Angeles sinkhole

A sinkhole opened up in this backyard in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 21. A horse found itself trapped inside the muddy sinkhole as rescue workers helped pull it out without getting injured.

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Los Angeles came to the rescue of a horse that ended up trapped when a sinkhole formed underneath where she was standing.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said Lucky, a 20-year-old Paso Fino mare, ended up trapped in the heavy soil with only her head and front legs above the surface on her owner's Lake View Terrace property.

Firefighters responded alongside Urban Search and Rescue, LAFD Heavy Equipment Operators, Los Angeles Animal Services' Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team and vacuum truck operators from Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment.

The LAFD said it took nearly three hours to dig the 1,200-pound horse out of her sinkhole and bring her back to solid ground.