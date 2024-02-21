Near-record warmth to surge across the Plains

It will feel more like May rather than February across the central United States in the coming days with temperatures approaching record levels across the region.

Surges of warm air will bring springlike temperatures across the Plains into next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

An area of high pressure just offshore in the Gulf of Mexico will help usher in the first surge of warm air across the southern Plains through Wednesday. Temperatures which typically top out in the 50s and 60s in mid- to late February are forecast to soar in the 70s and 80s across the region Wednesday.

Across the Texas Panhandle, some records will be in jeopardy on Wednesday, including in Lubbock and Amarillo. The daily record high is 84 and 80 respectively both set in 1996.

This first surge of warmth will come to an end as a cold front moves through the region on Thursday. High temperatures will trend 10-20 degrees lower across much of the South Central states late week. The only exception is southern Texas where daytime highs in the 70s and 80s will persist.

A more widespread warmup will begin to build over the weekend and will continue into the start of next week, including parts of the northern Plains. Many locations including Fargo, North Dakota, and Minneapolis, for example, are expected to top out into the 50s on Monday.

Monday is expected to be the warmest day of this stretch with temperatures 15-30 degrees above historical averages across the region. Temperatures in Dallas are expected to climb into the upper 80s which is more common in May.

There will also be several cities on record watch across the Plains as the warmth grips the region. Locations including Des Moines, Iowa; Dodge City, Kansas; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota; are forecast to top out in the 60s and 70s which can come close or break daily records.

While many will enjoy the prolonged warmth into early next week, there is a downside to the widespread warmth across the Plains. AccuWeather forecasters warn that the warmth combined with moist air surging into the region can be enough to spark severe weather from the central and southern Plains into the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys. People are urged to check AccuWeather often for updates on the potential for severe weather next week.

