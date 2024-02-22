At least 50 million at risk for severe weather, tornadoes next week

February will end with a bang in the central and eastern United States as a widespread, multi-day severe weather event could unfold, including the risk of tornadoes.

The potential for a multiple-day severe weather outbreak, including tornadoes, continues to build from portions of the Great Plains to large parts of the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys spanning Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The severe weather risk may even reach parts of the Appalachians and Eastern Seaboard on Thursday.

The storms will likely erupt along a strong cold front, with other key ingredients being a surge of warm, moist air ahead of the front and a strong jet stream that will lunge eastward from the Rockies. Temperatures are likely to surge to record-high levels by day and remain at unusually warm levels at night in much of the Central states ahead of the front.

All modes of severe weather are possible, ranging from powerful wind gusts and large hail to flash flooding and even a few tornadoes.

AccuWeather has outlined the zones at risk for at least some severe weather next week but may escalate the severe weather outlook in the coming days as more details on the outbreak come into focus.

While a few severe storms may erupt over the southern High Plains of Texas and Oklahoma Monday evening, the main threat of severe weather is likely to hold off until late Tuesday afternoon.

Approximately 20 million people from northeastern Texas and northwestern Louisiana to northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin may be at risk for severe thunderstorms, including a possible tornado, from late Tuesday to Tuesday night, AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. While the area is subject to change in the coming days, some of the major cities at risk Tuesday evening include Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

As the cold front advances eastward, the threat of severe weather will also move along on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, approximately 30 million may be at risk for severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes from northern Indiana and Ohio to eastern Arkansas, the central portions of Mississippi and Alabama, as well as part of northern Georgia.

Some of the major cities and travel hubs that could be at risk for severe weather for part of Wednesday to Wednesday night include Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Birmingham, Alabama; and perhaps some of the northern and western suburbs of Atlanta, Buckingham said.

As the cold front continues to press eastward on Thursday, the risk of severe weather may include much of the heavily populated Interstate 85 and 95 corridors of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic states and even as far north as Philadelphia and New York City.

At some point from Wednesday evening to Thursday, the thunderstorm activity may focus along a solid line containing strong wind gusts and downpours. There may be a risk of isolated tornadoes embedded along the line or possibly rotating thunderstorms that develop ahead of the line.

Forecasters recommend that people and officials review their severe weather safety measures and action plans. March marks the beginning of the severe weather season. Still, severe weather can occur year-round, and with the scope of well-above-historical-average temperatures this winter, severe weather will likely get off to an early start.

The risk of flight delays and cancellations will mount as the severe weather ramps up next week and moves into progressively larger cities. The storms will also create dangerous conditions as they cross highways, so motorists should be on alert.

