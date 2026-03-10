Massive Fish Kill In Virginia Beach Blamed On Cold Water

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said it was alerted Thursday to a large number of dead fish washing ashore in Virginia Beach.

Copied

Dead fish washed up on the shore of Virginia Beach, Va. on March 5, 2026. (Photo Credit: Virginia Department of Environmental Quality | Facebook)

Hundreds of dead fish that washed up on the shores of Virginia Beach last week were likely killed due to cold water temperatures, officials said.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said it was alerted Thursday to a large number of dead fish washing ashore in Virginia Beach. The agency dispatched scientists to investigate and test the water.

News outlet WAVY on Friday published photos of the fish kill, with hundreds of Atlantic Menhaden on beaches including Sandbridge and Chick's Beach.

DEQ said testing determined there was no pollution in the area that would explain the fish kill. The agency said it consulted with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences to determine the cause.

"Consensus is that the fish kill was the result of cold water temperatures," the agency said.

The National Weather Service field office in Wakefield, which covers forecasting for Virginia Beach, warned of dense fog Thursday as a "backdoor cold front" moved into the area Friday. The agency reported water temperatures in the Atlantic and Chesapeake Bay dipped into the 40s.

Reporting by TMX