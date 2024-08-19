Man rescues motorist and dog stranded in flash flood

In the midst of unceasing rain and streets that turned into streams, a good Samaritan rescued an amputee motorist and his dog on Sunday in Southbury, Connecticut.

Copied

A man was able to rescue a disabled motorist and his dog from flood waters in Southbury, Connecticut, on Aug. 18.

In the midst of unceasing rain and streets that turned into streams, a good samaritan rescued an amputee motorist and his dog on Sunday in Southbury, Connecticut. The quiet New England town received over 10 inches of rain in a 24-hour period after intense storms moved in over the weekend. Tania Carver captured footage of the harrowing rescue, and shared with Storyful that the heroic man came to the aid of the driver and his pup after their vehicle became stuck in floodwaters at the junction of Main Street South and Highway 6.

Carver's video depicts the man wading over to the passenger's side window and first rescuing the motorist and his dog stuck in the back seat. The three eventually all made it back on solid ground.

"The good samaritan was able to help the man to safety," Carver said. "He then went back for his dog and prosthetic. Everyone was OK! Wet and cold, but OK. The man was able to place his prosthetic leg back on and get up on his feet."

A state of emergency was declared in Connecticut, with reports of two deaths and hundreds evacuated.