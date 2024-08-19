Dog spooked by thunder runs 20 miles from home

Copied

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ireland said a dog spooked by a thunderstorm ended up running 20 miles from home.

The Leitrim Animal Welfare Center said on social media that rescuers responded to a report of a collie running loose in Tarmon, County Leitrim, and they discovered the dog was wearing a collar and had a microchip.