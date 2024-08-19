Dog spooked by thunder runs 20 miles from home
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ireland said a dog spooked by a thunderstorm ended up running 20 miles from home.
The Leitrim Animal Welfare Center said on social media that rescuers responded to a report of a collie running loose in Tarmon, County Leitrim, and they discovered the dog was wearing a collar and had a microchip.
Severe weather can cause fearful reactions from our furry friends. However, there are ways pet owners can help their dogs and cats with anxiety during storms.
