NYC Legionnaires’ disease cases rise to 90 as city health officials propose new cooling tower regulations

Health officials in New York City say a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in Central Harlem has grown to 90 cases, including three deaths.

Copied

Cooling towers and air conditioning units are shown in Harlem as Legionnaires' disease cases rise. (Photo credit: Adam Gray/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — Health officials in New York City say a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in Central Harlem has grown to 90 cases, including three deaths.

The update comes days after New York City’s health department proposed new regulations for the testing of cooling towers, which they suspect are linked to the outbreak.

Cooling towers are rooftop devices that release mist into the air as they cool large buildings. If the water inside becomes too warm, stagnant, or isn’t properly disinfected, Legionella bacteria can grow and infect people who inhale the mist.

A Department of Health spokesperson told CNN the proposed rules “were in development well before the Legionnaires’ cluster in Central Harlem.”

Under New York City law, building owners are responsible for registering and maintaining their cooling towers and they’re routinely inspected for compliance. The proposal would set specific time periods for testing and require test sampling be conducted by state-certified labs. It also details monetary penalties for noncompliance, although the posted documents didn’t specify amounts. Currently, building owners who fail to follow routine maintenance rules face fines of $500 to $2,000.

The proposed changes to testing and fines, however, may come with the challenge of enforcement — city data shows that the city conducted a record low number of inspections in 2024, with less than half the inspections of 2017, when inspection numbers were first recorded. The decline in inspections was first reported by Gothamist.

The current Legionnaires’ cluster was first announced on July 25. Health officials say all operable cooling towers in the area have been tested, and those that tested positive for Legionella were ordered to be cleaned. The department said it confirmed that the required cleanings were carried out.

Legionnaires’ disease causes flu-like symptoms, including cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches, and shortness of breath. It is treatable with antibiotics, but if left untreated, it can lead to shock and multi-organ failure, according to the World Health Organization. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 10% of people who contract the disease die from complications, with older adults and people with weakened immune systems at higher risk.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.