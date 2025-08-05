3 dead, dozens sick in NYC Legionnaires’ disease outbreak

The cases are most likely linked to a cooling tower in central Harlem, health officials said.

Legionella bacteria, magnified 8,000 times in this image and found in a cooling tower behind the RiverWalk Resort in Lincoln, N.H., has been linked to five cases of Legionnaires' disease in June and July, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. (File Photo by Janice Haney Carr/CDC)

Three people have died and at least 67 are sick from a growing Legionnaires' disease cluster in Harlem, the New York City Health Department confirmed.

The department initially reported one death and 22 cases last week. Since then, the number has skyrocketed. Officials say the cluster is linked to cooling towers (that help regulate building temperatures) that tested positive for Legionella pneumophila, the bacteria that causes the disease, which is low risk for most people.

“Legionnaires’ disease can be effectively treated if diagnosed early,” Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said in a statement.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by inhaling water vapor containing the bacteria. It is not contagious and can be treated with antibiotics if caught early. The outbreak is mostly contained to five zip codes across Central Harlem: 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037 and 10039.

Remediation has been completed at all 11 towers where the bacteria were detected. It is safe for residents to continue drinking water, bathing, showering, cooking and using air-conditioning, the New York City Health Department said.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Health officials urge people in the affected ZIP codes—especially adults over 50, smokers, and those with lung or immune conditions—to seek care if they develop flulike symptoms such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath.