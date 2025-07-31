1 dead, 22 sickened by Harlem Legionnaires' disease cluster

Pedestrians walk by water coming out of an open fire hydrant in the Harlem section of Manhattan as excessive heat and high temperatures continues in New York City on Thursday, July 17, 2025. City health officials said Wednesday that at least one person has died and 22 others have fallen ill with Legionnaires' disease in Harlem since Friday. (Photo credit: John Angelillo/UPI)

July 31 (UPI) -- An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Harlem has killed one person and sickened nearly two dozen others, New York City health officials said.

The cluster was first detected Friday, and as of Wednesday, one person has died from the severe lung infection and 22 others have become sick with the disease.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria that grow in warm water. Those who inhale mist that contains the bacteria can get sick with the disease, which can cause flu-like symptoms, while complications can be fatal.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 8,000 and 18,000 people are hospitalized with Legionnaires' disease each year in the United States.

The New York City Health Department said in a statement Wednesday that all operable cooling towers in the investigation area have been sampled and officials have directed building owners with initial positive screening results to initiate remediation within 24 hours.

"Anyone with flu-like symptoms should contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toni Eyssallenne of the NYC Health Department said.

"Legionnaires' disease can be effectively treated if diagnosed early, but New Yorkers at higher risk, like adults aged 50 and older, those who smoke or have chronic lung conditions, should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin."

The investigation into the Harlem cluster is ongoing.