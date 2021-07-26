As summer marches in, so do the pests that we'd rather keep outside. As any homeowner who has encountered a cockroach or a swam of ants can tell you, there's nothing that dampens the sunshine of a summery day like the invasion of unwanted insects.
Cockroaches and ants spend the warm months looking for an environment that will feed their hungry bellies, and unless you protect your home against them, their home can become your home.
So what can you do to avoid taking on these invasive roommates this season? Even as the pandemic winds down, follow these tips to keep social distancing from ants and cockroaches.
1. Be a quick cleaner
That tiny puddle of juice is nothing more than a sticky frustration, right? Wrong. While the crumbs from snacktime or the drops of soda might just seem like minor problems for your home aesthetics, they're fine dining for unwanted insects.
Be sure to clean up crumbs and wipe up spills as quickly as you can to not only erase the bug delicacy, but also the sweet scent that can send them scurrying in.
2. Don't spread your meals around the house
A bowl of popcorn on the couch may seem like a must-have for family movie night, but you might not be the only one thinking that. Some insects love the idea as well. As food particles and crumbs spread throughout your house, the opportunity for roaches and ants to find their sustenance spreads as well.
Avoid this by limiting where you eat. A mess made on a kitchen table can be easier to clean than a spill down a couch cushion. If the insects do make an unwelcomed residence, then having fewer meal locations can also help you more easily pinpoint where they're likely hiding.
3. Seal the cracks
The door may be closed and the lock may be turned, but your home protection against human intruders doesn't apply to ants and cockroaches. Using an agent such as caulk can seal the doors and windows where bugs may be trying to enter.
Using a high-quality caulking gun, the sealant can be finely applied to the outer edges of entrances, closing up tiny holes and cracks you may not have previously noticed.
4. Relocate their home
Just the way you might stop by your neighbor's house for a cup of sugar (if people still do that these days), many insects may see you as just a friendly, inviting neighbor. Shut down that misconception by relocating their home.
As you prepare the woodpile for your summer bonfires, make sure the pile is located far away from the house so that bugs don't mix up their residences. According to experts, insects like termites, carpenter ants and beetles love feasting on and living within firewood. Relocating the wood away from your home can ensure that the pests stick with the firewood pile, rather than the wood construction inside your home.
5. Be the predator
Ant and roach baits are crucial for destroying the insects in the most active areas. Sprays such as Raid kill the insect not just on the spot, but also for weeks to come by way of residual action. Plus, there's no odor left behind.
Other types of baits include packs of liquid poison that ants mistake for food, then carry back to the colony to share. There, the ants do the work for you, spreading the poison and eliminating their presence.
For an at-home solution, you can try to spray any cockroaches with a soap and water solution, which suffocates the pests since they breathe through their skin.
Here's how to keep indoor pests out of your home this summer
The door may be closed and the lock may be turned, but your home protection against human intruders doesn't apply to ants and cockroaches. Using an agent such as caulk can seal the doors and windows where bugs may be trying to enter.
