Incredible video shows speedboat launch into the air during Lake Havasu competition

Freedom One Racing shared a video from the cockpit on social media, which shows the Freedom One Skater reaching 210 mph just before somersaulting through the air. High winds may have contributed to the crash.

A scary moment occurred during a high-speed record attempt as the Freedom One Skater boat launched high into air. Fortunately, the boat landed upright, and after several minutes, the crew emerged uninjured.

Two boaters walked away unharmed after their speedboat went airborne while trying to set a speed record at the Desert Storm Shugrue’s Shootout on Arizona's Lake Havasu Saturday.

A video shared by Speedboat Magazine shows the Freedom One Skater making its first high-speed run on Saturday, launching up into the air and flipping multiple times before hitting the water nose down. The boat ultimately righted itself in the water, and although it was damaged, the cockpit remained intact, protecting the driver and throttleman.

Freedom One Racing shared a video from the cockpit on social media, which shows the Freedom One Skater reaching 210 mph just before somersaulting through the air. Speedboat Magazine's Ray Lee told Fox News an external radar at the event clocked the boat at 200.1 mph before it went airborne.

Cockpit footage of the speedboat that flipped during the 2025 Lake Havasu Desert Storm Shugrue’s Shootout. https://t.co/MHY7J8L8UA pic.twitter.com/N1fAtwMUl4 — NTC Report (@NTC_Report) April 27, 2025

Anderson Powersports Desert Storm is a large performance boating event that began on Wednesday. In the Shugrue’s Shootout event, participants compete on a 1-mile closed course, reaching speeds around 200 mph, for the title of King or Queen of the Desert along with different classes.

"We did put a few scratches on the boat and went flying for the first time but everyone is safe and we are so glad for that," Freedom One Racing said on social media. The team said it raised nearly $20,000 for charities including the Kiwanis Club, and donated their King of the Desert winnings.

