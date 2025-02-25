'I can't move at all': Man clearing snow shoots terrifying footage as avalanche buries him

An excavator driver removing snow in Turkey fell underneath an avalanche and recorded the traumatic experience. He was safely removed from the compacted excavator.

In a chilling moment captured on video, a man found himself buried under an avalanche during snow removal operations.

The footage, taken by an excavator operator in Turkey’s Sirnak Province, begins with routine snow-clearing on a closed mountain road. Suddenly, a thunderous noise pierces the air, and within seconds, a massive wall of snow hurtles toward the camera. The avalanche strikes with brutal force, causing the camera to jolt violently as the excavator rolls over, ultimately coming to a halt under a thick blanket of snow with the man buried inside.

An excavator operator captured the terrifying moment an avalanche struck as he was working to clear a closed road of snow in Turkey’s Sirmak province. (Photo credit: Irfan C. Provincial Administration/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"The machine is completely stuck in the snow. I can't move at all," he can be heard saying from inside. A small hole in the snow-covered cab provides his only source of light and air. Outside, the scene is equally dire. The colossal CAT machine is almost invisible beneath the avalanche's heavy snow.

Emergency responders desperately used shovels in an attempt to dig out the trapped worker.

After a tense and grueling rescue effort, additional machinery arrived, and responders managed to free the operator from his icy tomb. Miraculously, he emerged unscathed.