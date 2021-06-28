How the weather helped to start the 1969 Stonewall uprising
By
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 28, 2021 4:11 PM EDT
You may know about the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, but did you know that the weather helped kickstart the resistance?
In the late 1960s, many in the LGBTQ+ community gravitated around bars, like the Stonewall Inn, where their sexual orientations were more accepted. Still, the threat of violence remained, with the police often raiding LGBTQ+ bars and making arrests.
However, on the morning of June 28, 1969, those at Stonewall in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City decided they'd had enough.
This May 29, 2014 photo shows The Stonewall Inn, in New York's Greenwich Village. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The day before the riots, June 27, 1969, the temperature in New York City was a hot and humid 96 F. In the early-morning hours of June 28 when the resistance began outside the Stonewall, temperatures remained in the 80s.
Many bar patrons were outside the Stonewall trying to cool off. The bar, like many in Greenwich Village, had poor air conditioning. As the police pulled up to raid the bar, the patrons, who likely would not have been outdoors if not for the unusual heat, resisted the police.
People arrive to attend the Stonewall 50 Pride Rally, Friday, June 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
When the residents of Greenwich Village heard that the police became violent, more joined the protests, which were growing less spontaneous and more organized. The protest is credited with beginning the LGBTQ+ Pride movement.
So, without the hot air, it is possible that the Stonewall Resistance never would have occurred. However, the just and important fight for LGBTQ+ rights would have surely kicked off soon, even if the weather on that fateful New York City night was a little colder.
For more on how weather impacted important historical events, listen and subscribe to AccuWeather's This Date in Weather History podcast.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.