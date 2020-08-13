Weather News
Rare 'bolt from the blue' lightning strike caught on truck dash cam
The weather seemed tranquil. Puffy white clouds floated by a splendid blue summer sky. Then, seemingly out of now where -- boom! Watch ... and listen.
New tropical threat could emerge along East Coast
And whether the disturbance strengthens into Tropical Storm Kyle or not, impacts are expected to felt along the Atlantic coast into this weekend.
Daily coronavirus briefing: New test could show results in seconds
Receiving a diagnosis in seconds may be on the horizon with the help of a revolutionary COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, face masks will be required in one major U.S. city into 2021.
Searing heat wave to swell across West, spark highest temps in 3 years
A major hot spell will produce temperatures as high as 30 degrees above normal. And one city just over the Canadian border may challenge an all-time August high.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: What makes a thunderstorm severe?
Lightning has killed an average of 25 people each of the last 10 years in the U.S., but that’s not what makes a thunderstorm severe.
New study shows best and worst face masks to guard against coronavirus
A team of scientists analyzed more than a dozen of the most commonly-worn mask types and some of the masks, they concluded, are actually worse than wearing no mask at all.
News / Weather News
Hit the links with these golf shorts that look great and won't handicap your game
Published Aug. 14, 2020 11:24 AM | Updated Aug. 14, 2020 11:24 AM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Summer is upon us in the United States. The sun is shining bright, and the warm weather calls for a round of golf. It's finally time to switch your golf pants for shorts. Don't have any shorts? No need to worry! This list will help you decide on the perfect pair of shorts so that you can stay cool, stylish and avoid handicapping your game when you hit the links this summer.
For the classic ones
(Photo credit: Getty Images)
For the classic golfers out there, simplicity is key. These shorts will help you keep it cool and simple while you swing your club.
Buy Old Navy Mid-Rise Twill Everyday Shorts for Women - 5-inch inseam.
Buy Puma Men's Jackpot Golf Shorts.
For the colorful ones
Walter Hagen Men's P11 Golf Shorts (Photo credit: dickssportinggods.com)
Want to switch up your golf outfit and add some color to your day? Try pairing your favorite golf shirt with a pair of colorful shorts!
Buy Women's UA Links 4'' Shorty.
Buy Walter Hagen Men's P11 Golf Shorts (pictured).
For the stylish ones
Mid-Rise Everyday Seersucker Shorts for Women - 7-inch inseam (Photo credit: oldnavy.gap.com)
Who said fashion and golf can't go hand-in-hand? Get these shorts to feel stylish and fierce--even if you score a bogey.
Buy Mid-Rise Everyday Seersucker Shorts for Women - 7-inch inseam (pictured).
Buy 9'' Men's Gramercy flex khaki short.
For the khaki-lovers
Men's Chaps Performance Cargo Shorts (Photo Credit: kohls.com)
These good ol' pair of shorts are one of the most popular among golfers--and for good reason! They are versatile and can be worn with just about anything. Got a yellow shirt? What about a pink one? Turquoise? Patterned? These shorts will pair with all of your golf shirts.
Buy Women's Willit Stretch Legend Wash Shorts 5''
Buy Men's Chaps Performance Cargo Shorts (pictured).
For the bold ones
Lemon-print 5'' classic chino short (Photo credit: factory.jcrew.com)
If you're not into patterned shirts but want to spice up your outfit, try a pair of bold, patterned shorts. With these shorts on, all eyes will be on you as you conquer the golf course.
Buy J Crew Women's lemon-print 5'' classic chino short (pictured).
Buy PUMA Men's Plaid Shorts.
OTHER THINGS TO CONSIDER: