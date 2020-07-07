Cristina poised to become first hurricane of 2020

It’s been an active start to the tropical season in the both the Atlantic and East Pacific oceans, but no storm has reached hurricane strength yet. However, that is about to change.

Masking up in Chicago heat? Woman explains why she wasn't wearing one

It's not just the weather that's literally a hot topic in Chicago. Mask-wearing is too, and different people have different views as the Windy City has seen its seventh-hottest start to summer ever.

Daily coronavirus briefing: 300,000 new COVID cases in US through 1st week of July

The staggering number of new cases includes the mayor of Atlanta. Plus, the idea of herd immunity has drawn a lot of attention, and a new study from Spain shows whether such a concept could result in the spread slowing down.