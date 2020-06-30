Daily coronavirus briefing: New COVID-19 cases soar in Florida

The Sunshine State reported more than 10,000 new cases. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical company Gilead is under fire for the proposed price for its drug that's shown promise in fighting the coronavirus.

20% chance for tropical system to develop in Atlantic basin

Forecasters are monitoring several weather factors, and, if something does develop, conditions could quickly deteriorate on Southeastern beaches next week.

Why smoke sometimes lingers in the air during fireworks displays

This exact scenario occurred during last year's big show in Washington, D.C. As for what causes this phenomenon, it's not due to the myth that many may believe.