Frosts, freezes to visit southern US in early days of spring

Despite recent severe thunderstorms heralding the arrival of spring on Thursday, some frosty dips can occur in the days and weeks ahead for parts of the southern United States.

Copied

Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter showcases the hourly forecast you can access from within the AccuWeather app that can provide windows of time based off weather conditions to make informed decisions.

In the wake of a storm that produced blizzard conditions across several Great Plains states, a sweep of cold air will have some frosty conditions and could pose a problem for parts of the Southeast, AccuWeather forecasters say.

As high pressure settles across the southeastern United States into the end of the week, clear skies, light winds and air that originated from Canada will set the stage for temperatures to plummet from Thursday night to Friday morning.

"The blossoming and leaf out are about average this spring due to a somewhat more harsh winter, compared to prior winters," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

However, this means that some tender blossoms and young leaves in portions of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle may be at risk of damage into Friday morning.

Temperatures will dip well into the 30s Fahrenheit in many suburban locations and can slip into the upper 20s for a couple of hours in rural areas. However, official temperature readings, where forecast lows are intended, are taken about 6 feet above the ground. However, on clear, calm nights, temperatures can be 5-10 degrees lower at ground level compared to 6 feet above.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Garden centers and those with potted plants or tender flowers and vegetables in the garden may need to take preventive action.

Temperatures will rebound across the region this weekend. However, riskier intrusions may follow in the coming weeks due to the anticipated southward movement of cold air from Canada.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.