Monarch butterfly public comment reopened to determine Endangered Species Act listing

The Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday it would reopen public comment for 60 days to determine whether the orange and black butterfly is threatened or at risk of extinction.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday it is reopening public comment on a proposal that would list the monarch butterfly as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. (Photo Credit: PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay)

March 18 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is reopening public comment on a proposed rule that would list the monarch butterfly as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

"Everyone can play a role in saving the monarch butterfly," said the Fish and Wildlife Service. "Because of the species' general habitat use and wide distribution, all sectors of society have an opportunity to participate in a broad range of conservation efforts throughout the butterfly's range."

According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, public comment plays a large role in determining ESA listings. The agency said it wants to ensure that "everyone has a chance to share information relevant to the conservation status of the species, including the associated 4(d) rule and proposed critical habitat designation."

Section 4(d) encourages conservation of the butterfly with species-specific protections. During the first Trump administration, approximately 61 species were given higher priority over the monarch. The comment period, which begins Wednesday, will be extended to May 19.

Monarch butterflies are known for their large clusters and long-distance migrations in Mexico and coastal California.

"But over the past two decades, monarch numbers in North America have declined," according to the Fish and Wildlife Service, which claimed it is "all in" on monarch conservation.

"We can't do it alone," the agency said. "We're focused on increasing monarch habitat on the lands we manage and engaging with all partners on monarch conservation, including Tribes, state and federal agencies and conservation groups."