'Absolute miracle': 2 adults, 2 kids survive after Tesla plunges off California cliff

Emergency crews were shocked to discover the victims made it out alive after plummeting over 250 feet off an area known as Devil's Slide.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Rescuers were able to successfully retrieve the four passengers of a Tesla that plunged off a cliff in California.

Four people, including two children, are lucky to be alive after their Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff in an area known as Devil's Slide along the Pacific Coast Highway Monday morning. Officials said the stretch of roadway is notorious for fatal crashes.

The four-door Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway, crashing into the rocky shoreline below. Damage to the vehicle indicates that it likely flipped multiple times before landing on its wheels, wedged between the cliff and the shoreline, Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, said in a video update shared online.

Once emergency services arrived on the scene, they quickly moved to reach the vehicle and occupants. As the crews were lowering firefighters down a cliff, other firefighters watching the car with binoculars suddenly noticed movement in the front seat through the windshield, according to Pottenger.

"So we knew that we had at least one person alive," Pottenger said. "[But] at that point, we did not know how many people were in the vehicle."

Helicopters were ordered to help expedite the rescue efforts.

Emergency crews examine a crashed Tesla that drove off the Pacific Coast Highway on Monday. (Photo courtesy of San Mateo Sheriff's Office)

Heavy rain, gusty winds and crashing waves associated with a storm system bringing historic rainfall to California hampered the rescue efforts, and the victims were trapped in the car for over an hour, authorities said.

Emergency crews had to use special extrication tools to pry open the doors that were jammed shut. Once they gained access inside, first responders discovered that all four victims were still alive. The two children -- a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy -- suffered minor injuries. They were pulled out of the back window and carried up the cliff using a rescue basket.

"They were more scared than they were hurt," Pottenger told The Associated Press.

This morning, a vehicle with 2 adults and 2 minors went over cliff at Devil's Slide in @sanmateoco. Witnesses saw the accident and called 911. The car plunged hundreds of feet down the cliff and landed on the beach. All four patients were successfully rescued. Watch the video! pic.twitter.com/HUM2SJ56Oy — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 3, 2023

The two adult victims were hoisted up from the shore by a helicopter and flown to the hospital. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries but were in critical condition, NBC Bay Area reported.

"We go there all the time for cars over the cliff, and they never live," Pottenger told the AP. "This was an absolute miracle."

While the road's conditions were not believed to be a factor in the crash, there were no guardrails at the spot where the Telsa went off the cliff. Also, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Andrews told the AP that based on the initial police investigation, the Tesla was not operating on Autopilot or in "full self-driving mode" at the time of the crash.

Robin Johnson watched as the accident unfolded right in front of her.

"As I'm driving by, I'm like, 'Wow, he's driving extremely fast to take that exit.' You're not even supposed to be going up that way," Johnson told NBC Bay Area. "And I can see in my rear-view mirror this car that just [went] over the edge and straight down." She then quickly called 911.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The accident has been turned over to California Highway Patrol, which will investigate and determine what caused the vehicle to go off the highway.

“It’s definitely a treacherous stretch of California," Pottenger told the AP.

Authorities did not release the victims' names or their hometowns.

This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a helicopter rescue after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide, a fire official said. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.