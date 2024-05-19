'Fog complicating rescue efforts' after helicopter accident transporting Iranian President Raisi

On Sunday, May 19, a helicopter transporting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reportedly crashed while traveling through mountainous terrain, according to Reuters.

The officials were said to be traveling back from a visit to Azerbajian, located across the northern border of Iran. Sources indicate that the trip to the Azerbajain border was to inaugurate the Qiz-Qalaisi Dam, a joint project between the two countries.

Initial statements noted that the helicopter suffered a "hard landing", reported the Associated Press.

Heavy rain and fog around the scene of the accident have posed challenges for rescue services and authorities to locate the fallen helicopter, reported the state news agency IRNA.

“Various rescue teams are on their way to the region, but because of the poor weather and fogginess it might take time for them to reach the helicopter,” announced Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi on state television.

AccuWeather forecasters say that steady rain and even thunderstorms are expected to continue along the border of Azerbajain into northwest Iran for much of Sunday evening, local time. Conditions on Monday are expected to remain wet.

At this time, the state of the helicopter and the passengers onboard is unknown.

This is a developing story, continue to check back on AccuWeather.com for the latest updates.

