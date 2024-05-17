Severe storms kill at least 4 in Houston, damage buildings and cut power for hundreds of thousands

The violent weather flooded streets, knocked down trees and power lines and shattered the windows of downtown hotels and office buildings, sending glass raining onto the streets below.

A tornado-warned storm hammered Houston on the evening of May 16, knocking out power to nearly a million people and killing at least four.

Fast-moving thunderstorms battered Texas and Louisiana late Thursday and early Friday, leaving at least four dead, flooded roads and nearly 1 million homes and businesses without power, according to poweroutage.us.

At least four people died as destructive winds and torrential rain blasted through Houston, the mayor’s chief of communications Mary Benton told CNN.

Fallen trees appear to have caused two of the deaths, and a toppled crane caused another, Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said in a press conference Thursday night.

Severe weather rips path of destruction across Houston

“Stay at home tonight. Do not go to work tomorrow unless you’re an essential worker. Stay home, take care of your children,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire said Thursday evening. “Our first responders will be working around the clock.”

AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish was reporting live on the evening of May 16 as an intense, tornado-warned storm swept into downtown Houston.

Whitmire said wind speeds reached 100 mph, “with some twisters." He said the powerful gusts were reminiscent of 2008's Hurricane Ike, which pounded the city.

“Downtown is a mess,” Whitmire added.

The Houston Independent School District canceled classes Friday for some 400,000 students at all its 274 campuses.

As of Friday morning 825,000 homes and businesses were without power across Texas and more than 171,000 in Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us.

AccuWeather meteorologists have warned that serious, life-threatening flash flooding within the severe weather zones into the weekend can pose an even greater threat to life and property than the dangers from hail, damaging winds, and lightning strikes combined.

The parent system responsible for the severe thunderstorm and flooding downpour risk into Thursday night will shift eastward toward the lower Mississippi Valley on Friday, reaching the Southeast coast at the beginning of the weekend.

"An active pattern across the Southern states and Gulf Coast will continue with more rounds of potentially severe thunderstorms and flooding downpours from Friday into Saturday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.