Daily coronavirus briefing: Nearly a dozen states make mask-wearing mandatory

As the U.S. prepares for a Fourth of July like no other, one popular travel destination is instituting a curfew, while Twitter may deliver a long-awaited feature if its users start wearing masks.

Read More Chevron right

The changing face of Lady Liberty

The Statue of Liberty has been an iconic symbol of liberty and justice for all, but weather has drastically changed her look over the years -- and the passage of time changed her intended symbolism.

Read More Chevron right

Moon, Jupiter and Saturn to create celestial triangle Sunday night

Step outside at the end of the weekend to see these three bright objects shine together - no telescope required.