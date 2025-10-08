Firefighters rescue goat trapped between boulders in San Diego County

A crew from Cal Fire San Diego worked together to free a goat that got wedged between two large rocks while doing its part to prevent future wildfires.

A goat that was trapped between two boulders in San Diego County on Oct. 3, 2025. (CalFire)

A group of firefighters from Cal Fire San Diego came to the rescue of an unlikely victim late last week: a goat stuck between two massive rocks.

“When a goat found itself in a baaaaad situation Friday night — stuck tight between two large rocks — firefighters from @CALFIRESANDIEGO sprang into action,” Cal Fire said in a post on X.

Firefighters posing with the goat that was rescued in San Diego County on Oct. 2, 2025. (CalFire)

Firefighters freed the trapped goat using a mix of teamwork, a little push, and a careful pull. Before long, the animal was back on its feet and “ready to resume his fire prevention duties around the neighborhood.”

The goat is one of many that is use in the area for grazing and eating brush, which helps to prevent wildfires, according to Patch.

The goat walked away uninjured, and with a story that’s bound to be retold around the station for a while.