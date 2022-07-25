Firefighters make progress battling Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park

Approximately 2,000 firefighters were deployed to fight a fast-moving wildfire that has destroyed properties, forced thousands to evacuate and resulted in a state of emergency declaration from California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The fast-moving Oak Fire left many parts of Mariposa County, California, a burning wasteland on July 23. The wildfire has grown to 14,000 acres as of July 24.

On the outskirts of California's Yosemite National Park, the destructive Oak Fire continues to grow, consuming more than 16,700 acres as of the latest report from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

The blaze, which ignited on Friday, was reportedly 10% contained as of Monday morning after raging uncontrolled over the weekend. In Mariposa County, approximately 75 miles north of Fresno and 150 miles southeast of Sacramento, the fire forced more than 3,000 residents to flee their homes. Thus far, at least 10 structures have been lost to the flames, according to Cal Fire.

Due to the worsening situation, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County Saturday, with Newsom's office stating that California was handed a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to gain fire-suppressing resources.

Eerie video from ground zero of the blaze showed burned houses and torched cars in what looked like an apocalyptic wasteland as orange-gray wildfire smoke filled the sky.

Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Smoke from the fire has spread across the state, with satellite imagery showing large plumes of smoke drifting to the northwest.

Near Midpines, California, the air quality has fallen to dangerous levels, meaning that all outdoor activities should be avoided. Dangerous smoke conditions have also been reported in Fresno, where everyone should consider rescheduling or avoiding outdoor activities.

The National Weather Service reported Monday that a fourth day of air quality issues was taking place across the Sierra, with air quality warnings issued at Yosemite, Lake Tahoe and portions of western Nevada. Those in the Bay Area with respiratory issues could also be affected by the smoke.

A map of how air pollution from the Oak Fire is spreading across California.

Air pollution from wildfires releases large amounts of particulate matter (PMs) and more volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hazards that are capable of remaining active over long periods of time in the atmosphere as they travel. Smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and California has carried all the way over to the East Coast as recently as 2021.

About 2,000 firefighters are battling the Oak Fire, but the rough terrain, high temperatures and low humidity are making firefighting extremely difficult. Four helicopters have also been called in to support the firefighting effort.

"It's hot out there again today," Cal Fire, spokesperson Natasha Fouts said Sunday. "And the fuel moisture levels are critically low."

An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from reaching the Lushmeadows community in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Mariposa County resident Nick Smith told CNN that his childhood home had burned down in the fire. Thankfully, his parents were able to evacuate in time -- and with their horses in tow.

"They lived in their home for over 37 years, and now have lost everything," Smith wrote on a GoFundMe created to support his family. "Thirty-seven years of memories, generations of family treasures and countless more sentimental things. Although these are materials, it is devastating to lose everything literally in the blink of an eye without notice."

The fight against the fire, which has scorched more than 20 square miles, has been hampered by drought conditions in the area and across the state of California. Per the U.S. Drought Monitor, over 90% of Mariposa County falls under exceptional drought, the highest possible category, while nearly 100% falls under extreme drought.

This fire is the second to impact the Yosemite area in recent weeks. The Washburn Fire, currently the second-largest in the state, at one point threatened the park's famous giant sequoia trees. As of Monday morning, no named trees burned down in that blaze.

