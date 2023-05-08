Fire kills at least 27 in Peruvian gold mine

Mourning relatives of the miners waited at the entrance of the mine Sunday following the blaze, which ignited in the shaft of the Yanaquihua mine in the Arequipa region.

The mine in southern Peru. (AFP/GettyImages)

(CNN) -- A fire in a small gold mine in southern Peru has killed at least 27 people, the local government said on Sunday.

"We express our solidarity with the families of the miners who died after a fire in the shaft of the Yanaquihua mine in the Arequipa region," the Peruvian Council of Ministers tweeted in Spanish on Sunday.

"We express our condolences to the relatives and the people of Arequipa for the death of the 27 miners, an event that occurred in the Yanaquihua sector, Condesuyos province in Arequipa," said a Spanish language statement posted on Twitter by the country's Presidency.

Miners' relatives wait at the entrance of the mine on Sunday following the fire. (AFP/Getty Images)

The statement said emergency services have been "working since the beginning of this tragedy to rescue and transfer the bodies."

"As a Government, we will provide all the necessary support to the regional government and the Municipality of Condesuyos in these moments of pain," it added.

