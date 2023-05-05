Deadly earthquake strikes Japan, leaves trail of damage

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Shelves in a store in Ishikawa, Japan, rocked back and forth during a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on May 5.

One person was killed and 13 others were injured following a strong earthquake that struck central portions of Japan on Friday afternoon, local time. In the wake of the temblor, AccuWeather meteorologists say heavy rainfall this weekend could add further hardships to residents and property owners beginning the early stages of cleanup operations.

The magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck just off the west coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was rated at a slightly higher magnitude of 6.5 on the Japan Meteorological Agency's scale, following the agency's initial rating of 6.3, according to Reuters.

The quake occurred at a relatively shallow depth, with its epicenter 5.4 miles (8.7 km) below the Earth's surface. Despite the epicenter being located near the coast, no tsunami was triggered.

Video footage from a store in Ishikawa, Japan, showed shelves rocking back and forth amid the earthquake. Some business floors were left littered with goods as the shaking became strong enough for items to fall off of shelves.

Images from elsewhere in the prefecture of Ishikawa showed homes lifted off their foundations. In total, six homes have been damaged, according to The Associated Press (AP). A landslide occurred near the quake's epicenter in Suzu City, causing trees, rocks and mud to crumble onto several buildings.

Damage across central Japan in wake of powerful earthquake

Transportation was temporarily affected along the railways connecting Tokyo and Kanazawa as safety checks were performed to ensure no damage had occurred, according to the AP.

Officials are warning residents to be prepared for potentially strong tremors in the days following the main quake.

AccuWeather meteorologists say additional shaking is not the only hazard for residents to be wary of as cleanup operations begin.

"A rather wet weekend is in store across central Japan," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tony Zartman said.

"Rain can come down hard at times, especially Saturday night into Sunday, before gradually coming to an end Sunday night, local time," Zartman said.

By the time the precipitation winds down, a total of 2–4 inches of rain will have impacted the areas hardest hit by the earthquake. Heavy rain falling on unstable ground can increase the risk of additional landslides, experts say.

"High pressure will build in for the early to middle part of next week. So, right now, Monday through Wednesday looks dry for the cleanup efforts," Zartman said.

