Exotic caracal cat captured in Chicago suburb

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- An exotic caracal cat seen wandering loose in a Chicago suburb for the past few days was safely captured by animal control officers, authorities said.

The Hoffman Estates Police Department said the caracal, a wild cat species native to Africa and parts of Asia, was found hiding under a local resident's deck and was loaded into a cage by animal control officers.

"He did not like being in that cage," resident Jan Hoffman-Rau told WBBM-TV. "The cat came out wild. I mean, they had it in -- called a snare, or something, with a rope -- and they had it by the neck, but when they dropped it in the cage it went crazy."

She said the officers made sure not to injure the cat during the capture.

"They shot it with a tranquilizer gun, but the drug they used wasn't as potent enough to knock it out. It didn't get real groggy until it was in the cage for about 7-8 minutes," Hoffman-Rau said.

Police said the caracal will have a new permanent home at the Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat in Sharon, Wis.

"We are sure he will have a healthy and happy life far away from Hoffman Estates," police wrote on social media.