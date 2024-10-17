The animal factor: Hurricanes Helene and Milton didn't just affect humans

Hurricanes Helene and Milton barreled through the southeast and left many communities forever changed. It wasn't just humans affected, animals were also significantly impacted.

Joseph, who is unhoused, sits with his dogs Rodney and Baby as he waits to find shelter before the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024, in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Hurricanes Helene and Milton barreled through the Southeast causing devastating storm surge, high winds and historic tornado outbreaks. The back-to-back storms left many communities, from Florida through North Carolina changed forever. However, these places don't just include human beings but also other creatures and critters that were impacted by the historic storms.

Hurricanes have a long history of impacting animals. Pets displaced by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 ended up all the way in Southern California by November, with dozens of dogs and pets being flown from temporary shelters in Houston to the San Fernando Valley, ABC reported.

Police in Hillsborough County, Florida, rescued a family of three and their dog who were trapped inside of their flooded home.

After a major hurricane, power is usually out for many days, a challenge for temporary shelters which are often already inundated.

ASPCA rescue worker Chris Broughton carries a pitbull terrier mix at the Miami Dade Animal shelter before sending the dog to South Carolina for adoption in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, September 13, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo credit: GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP via Getty Images)

A similar animal displacement happened after Hurricane Maria, with dogs being brought to New York for adoption, courtesy of organizations like the Sato Project, which has rescued and flown out more than 7,500 dogs to new homes.

A family and dogs were rescued from floodwaters surrounding their porch on Oct. 11 after Hurricane Milton swamped Florida. The deputy used an amphibian utility task vehicle called a SHERP.

There was also a sad scene out of Tampa, as residents evacuated ahead of Milton, where one dog was left tied to a fence post. Luckily, the Florida Highway Patrol found and rescued the dog. The man accused of abandoning the dog, dubbed "Trooper," was arrested Monday on felony aggravated animal cruelty charges, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner announced in a statement Tuesday.

DO BETTER: As Hurricane Milton bears down, Tampa troopers rescue a dog left tied to a fencepost. pic.twitter.com/vdliqJeSoY — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 9, 2024

Below are a few other critter highlights from the past few weeks, in the aftermath of Milton and Helene.

Some Floridians made the most of flooding left behind by Hurricane Milton, going fishing right in the street—even as others made their way through the water on riding lawnmowers.

Bees and benedryl

As Hurricane Helene caused historic flooding in western North Carolina, one additional twist across the state was a surge of EpiPen requests because of the increase in insects like bees, yellow jackets and fire ants. Although the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services does not track reports of people who have been stung or bitten by insects, the agency noted “anecdotal reports of increased numbers of stinging insects in the affected areas of western North Carolina,” a spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer by email.

Residents should be wary of floating, fire ant colonies. Thousands of fire ants form rafts out of their bodies to float on floodwaters and can be very dangerous to people and animals.

A radar glitch?

When Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida in the final days of September, meteorologists and everyday weather watchers alike noticed an unusual blob on Doppler radar. It was ultimately determined to likely be a large flock of birds trapped within the eye of the storm—a comparatively quiet area surrounded by strong winds that would make it virtually impossible for the animals to fly through unscathed.

See this blue blob on radar.



These are birds stuck in the eye of Hurricane Helene! pic.twitter.com/traq2BQqWD — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 27, 2024

These birds likely fled the storm's intense winds which topped out at 140 mph, setting up shop in the calm eye of the storm, stuck there until the high winds and storm dissipated.

A 2021 study authored by University of Nebraska's Matthew S. Van Den Broeke, analyzed radar from 33 Atlantic hurricanes that hit the mainland U.S. or Puerto Rico between 2011 and 2020. All 33 storms showed signs of birds and insects inside the eye of the storm.

Unfortunately, after hunkering down in the eye, some birds end up in far-flung places where they might not be able to find food or viable habitat. This was likely the case in 2023 when flamingos were spotted in Pennsylvania after Hurricane Idalia hit Florida and tracked northward. However, this unique phenomenon shows how birds, master migrators, can adapt to various weather conditions.

Gator life

The Sunshine State is home to some 1.3 million alligators, the most in the country. But after Hurricane Milton rolled through, officials warned locals to stay away from floodwaters and ponds where wildlife could be lurking beneath the surface.

Wildlife and Hurricane Milton

Some wildlife, such as alligators, snakes, and bears are more likely to be seen after a storm. Be aware, keep your distance, and give all wild animals space.

Find more information on wildlife and storms: https://t.co/oEpEqTm952 #Milton pic.twitter.com/ygRiihsCki — MyFWC (@MyFWC) October 11, 2024

But in recent weeks, even gator-hardened Floridians ended up with some surprises, including one alligator lurking in floodwaters in Fort Myers that apparently lunged at a resident after he opened his car door.

WATCH: An alligator lurking in floodwaters from Hurricane Milton lunged at a Fort Myers resident after he opened his car door.



The full video here: https://t.co/ayzGit0cXe pic.twitter.com/VNf04E39xx — Cristina Gonzalez (@callmecristinaa) October 10, 2024

In another case, an alligator ended up in a family's apartment after Milton.