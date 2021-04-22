What exactly is rainwater harvesting and how is it done properly?
Monica Danielle, AccuWeather senior producer
Updated Apr. 22, 2021 8:48 AM EDT
With millions of people living in areas dealing with increasing drought and rising water costs, many are learning how to harvest rainwater.
As millions of people deal with drought and the rising cost of water, many are learning how to harvest rainwater.
Most people aren't aware that their home is a potential powerhouse of rainwater catchment. For example, a home of 1,000-square feet can capture more than 10,000 gallons of rain a year in an area of moderate rainfall. This free water can be used to irrigate the garden and lawn, refill toilets, wash laundry and, if filtered and purified, can even be used as drinking water.
Nearly two decades ago, Doug Pushard was living in Austin, Texas, and decided to build his own rainwater catchment system. He quickly realized information on how to do so was scarce. After that experience, Pushard created HarvestH20.com, a website dedicated to the advancement of sustainable water management practices for individuals, families, communities and businesses. The site contains a wealth of information on how to get started, what catchment system is right for various types of households and how to filter water.
Pushard also designs and works with homeowners and contractors to install residential water management systems of all kinds. He said the concept of rainwater harvesting is simple: Don't let the free water leave your property.
Rain barrel in the garden. (Getty Images)
“Whether you want to do it with tanks and pumps, or whether you want to do it with earthworks, berms and swales or rain gardens on your property, it's all rainwater catchment," Pushard told AccuWeather.
Typically, the top reason people decide to catch rainwater is to be friendlier to the environment. According to Ecovie, rainwater harvesting helps manage stormwater runoff. "In urban settings, up to 90% of water runs off because of all the hard surfaces like roads, parking lots, and roofs. In nature, up to 90% soaks into the ground. Rainwater systems counteract storm water runoff and thereby reduce flooding, erosion, and ground water contamination."
Additionally, irrigating with rainwater helps replenish groundwater supplies and reduces energy usage involved in municipal water treatment and pumping.
The off-the-grid living movement has gained steam in recent years and, as a result, Pushard said, he works with many people who want a more secure water source. Another common concern he hears from clients is that they fear what's in the municipal water system.
Doug Pushard, Founder, HarvestH20.com
Also, the rising cost of water is causing a lot of people to rethink where they get their water from. An average family of four in the United States uses about 100 gallons per person per day and pays an average of $72.93 a month for water.
Pushard told AccuWeather that whatever the reason they decide to capture rainwater, most people begin with a rain barrel.
“I call rain barrels the gateway drug because once you have a rain barrel you're actually going to see it overflow and then you're going to want to move on to something larger because you realize how much water is actually coming off your roof and being wasted.”
Rain flowing into barrel from down spout. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Anything that holds more than 500 gallons is considered a tank. Pushard said systems move up to the high-end of the rainwater harvesting spectrum and he has clients who live totally off-grid and rainwater serves as their drinking water supply.
"They put in full systems that catch the water, store the water, filter the water and then deliver it to their showers, their sinks, everything,” he explained.
Before you start trying to harvest rainwater, you’ll want to find out the laws in your state. With stories of people in some states facing legal consequences for harvesting rainwater, the notion of rainwater catchment being illegal gained traction. However, in the eastern U. S., landowners usually own the rainwater and, therefore, are free to capture as much rainwater they want. In many states, it's even encouraged.
The western U.S. is a little different, Pushard cautioned.
Rainwater conservation tanks for water supply on a new house in a rural region. (Getty Images)
“When we started settling the West, of course, people always move to the rivers and the lakes and then started building dams and so, in order to settle the West, the states actually took over water rights," Pushard said.
That said, most Western states have passed laws to allow people to catch the rainwater. There are two states with specific restrictions including Colorado, where it was illegal to collect rainwater until 2016. Now, residents are allowed a maximum of two rain barrels with a combined capacity of 110 gallons, meaning up to two 55-gallon barrels.
Utah law says "a person may collect and store precipitation without registering in no more than two covered storage containers if neither covered container has a maximum storage capacity of greater than 100 gallons." The total allowed storage capacity with registration is no more than 2,500 gallons.
Whatever you use to catch rainwater, Pushard says there are so many uses for it that we need to rethink how we use this limited resource by constantly exploring ways to use and reuse outside water inside the house and inside water outside the house instead of just letting it run down the street or absorb into the ground.
However you decide to catch rainwater, Pushard concluded, "It's your water -- catch it!"
Click here to see where your state falls when it comes to the cost of water.
If you'd like to read more about how to get started capturing rainwater, click here.
